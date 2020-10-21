Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $338,000 Position in ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) by 699.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,804 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 187,071 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of ServiceSource International worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SREV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceSource International by 249.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 422,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 301,507 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in ServiceSource International by 309.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 304,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 229,968 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceSource International by 480.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 100,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 82,963 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of ServiceSource International during the second quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of ServiceSource International by 135.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 60,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SREV opened at $1.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average of $1.46. The stock has a market cap of $136.73 million, a PE ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 2.06. ServiceSource International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $2.10.

ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $47.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.00 million. ServiceSource International had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceSource International, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceSource International news, CEO Gary B. Moore acquired 61,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.58 per share, for a total transaction of $97,163.68. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,367,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,160,482.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 16,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $25,324.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,384,613 shares of company stock valued at $2,090,294 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServiceSource International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

ServiceSource International Profile

ServiceSource International, Inc operates as a digital customer journey experience company. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; and channel management services.

