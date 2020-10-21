PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Now Covered by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

PMVP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BofA Securities started coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.33.

Shares of NASDAQ PMVP opened at $35.30 on Tuesday. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $31.50 and a 12 month high of $42.93.

In other PMV Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 950,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $17,100,000.00.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. Its lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects and restores p53 function. The company also develops product candidates for p53 R273H hotspot mutation and other p53 hotspot mutations.

Further Reading: Forex

Analyst Recommendations for PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP)

Receive News & Ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

PMV Pharmaceuticals Now Covered by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group
PMV Pharmaceuticals Now Covered by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group
Snap Inc. Insider Jeremi Gorman Sells 15,924 Shares
Snap Inc. Insider Jeremi Gorman Sells 15,924 Shares
First Solar Given New $100.00 Price Target at JMP Securities
First Solar Given New $100.00 Price Target at JMP Securities
Snap Inc. VP Jerry James Hunter Sells 7,721 Shares of Stock
Snap Inc. VP Jerry James Hunter Sells 7,721 Shares of Stock
Archer-Daniels-Midland Company SVP Joseph D. Taets Sells 5,260 Shares of Stock
Archer-Daniels-Midland Company SVP Joseph D. Taets Sells 5,260 Shares of Stock
PMV Pharmaceuticals Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BofA Securities
PMV Pharmaceuticals Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BofA Securities


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report