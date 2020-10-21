PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Now Covered by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

PMVP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BofA Securities started coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.33.

Shares of NASDAQ PMVP opened at $35.30 on Tuesday. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $31.50 and a 12 month high of $42.93.

In other PMV Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 950,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $17,100,000.00.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. Its lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects and restores p53 function. The company also develops product candidates for p53 R273H hotspot mutation and other p53 hotspot mutations.

