Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Insider Jeremi Gorman Sells 15,924 Shares

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) insider Jeremi Gorman sold 15,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $450,649.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,169,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,392,067.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeremi Gorman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 19th, Jeremi Gorman sold 92,803 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $2,011,041.01.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $28.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a PE ratio of -36.95 and a beta of 1.64. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $29.08. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.09.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $678.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.36 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 57.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.08%. The company’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $21.50 to $27.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Snap from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Snap from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Snap by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 109,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 11,076 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 180.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 518,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,169,000 after purchasing an additional 246,286 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 161.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,944,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,157,000. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

