Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Insider Jeremi Gorman Sells 15,924 Shares

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) insider Jeremi Gorman sold 15,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $450,649.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,169,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,392,067.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeremi Gorman also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, August 19th, Jeremi Gorman sold 92,803 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $2,011,041.01.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $28.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a PE ratio of -36.95 and a beta of 1.64. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $29.08. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.09.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $678.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.36 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 57.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.08%. The company’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $21.50 to $27.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Snap from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Snap from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Snap by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 109,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 11,076 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 180.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 518,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,169,000 after purchasing an additional 246,286 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 161.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,944,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,157,000. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

PMV Pharmaceuticals Now Covered by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group
PMV Pharmaceuticals Now Covered by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group
Snap Inc. Insider Jeremi Gorman Sells 15,924 Shares
Snap Inc. Insider Jeremi Gorman Sells 15,924 Shares
First Solar Given New $100.00 Price Target at JMP Securities
First Solar Given New $100.00 Price Target at JMP Securities
Snap Inc. VP Jerry James Hunter Sells 7,721 Shares of Stock
Snap Inc. VP Jerry James Hunter Sells 7,721 Shares of Stock
Archer-Daniels-Midland Company SVP Joseph D. Taets Sells 5,260 Shares of Stock
Archer-Daniels-Midland Company SVP Joseph D. Taets Sells 5,260 Shares of Stock
PMV Pharmaceuticals Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BofA Securities
PMV Pharmaceuticals Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BofA Securities


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report