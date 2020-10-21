First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Given New $100.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of First Solar from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BofA Securities lowered shares of First Solar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.25.

Get First Solar alerts:

FSLR opened at $84.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.68 and its 200 day moving average is $57.55. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $28.47 and a fifty-two week high of $87.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.65, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.55.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $642.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.53 million. First Solar had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Solar will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Solar news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 79,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $5,858,788.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,997,086.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lukas T. Walton sold 8,649,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $592,461,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,841,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,133,023. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,730,642 shares of company stock valued at $598,445,989. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in First Solar by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,118,539 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $76,395,000 after buying an additional 9,014 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Solar by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 450,375 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $22,294,000 after buying an additional 96,578 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Solar by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 440,118 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $21,786,000 after buying an additional 22,404 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in First Solar by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 390,837 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $19,346,000 after buying an additional 86,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in First Solar by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 320,908 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $15,753,000 after buying an additional 54,387 shares in the last quarter. 60.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.