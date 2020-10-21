Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) VP Jerry James Hunter Sells 7,721 Shares of Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) VP Jerry James Hunter sold 7,721 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $218,504.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,003,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,688,324.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jerry James Hunter also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Snap alerts:

On Friday, October 16th, Jerry James Hunter sold 10,800 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $305,748.00.

On Monday, August 17th, Jerry James Hunter sold 88,644 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $1,898,754.48.

On Wednesday, August 19th, Jerry James Hunter sold 149,791 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $3,223,502.32.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $28.45 on Wednesday. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $29.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.22 and a 200 day moving average of $21.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a PE ratio of -36.95 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 5.99.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. Snap had a negative net margin of 57.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.08%. The company had revenue of $678.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Snap by 4.8% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Snap by 3.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC boosted its position in Snap by 70.1% during the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Snap by 5.7% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Snap by 266.7% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.81.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.