Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) SVP Joseph D. Taets Sells 5,260 Shares of Stock

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 5,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $269,417.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 225,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,566,193.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of ADM stock opened at $50.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.34. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $28.92 and a 1-year high of $51.47.
Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $16.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.41 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Archer-Daniels-Midland
Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.
