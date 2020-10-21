Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) SVP Joseph D. Taets Sells 5,260 Shares of Stock

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 5,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $269,417.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 225,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,566,193.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $50.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.34. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $28.92 and a 1-year high of $51.47.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $16.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.41 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

