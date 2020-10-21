Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Position Boosted by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,008 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 871 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $39.20 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $50.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $165.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.32.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.05.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $120,982.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,453,272.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 4,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $174,253.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,296,188.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.