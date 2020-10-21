Raymond James Trust N.A. Lowers Stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Aramark by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 34,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 22,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARMK opened at $28.78 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.84. Aramark has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.75.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Aramark had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. Aramark’s revenue was down 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aramark will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARMK. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Aramark from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Aramark from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Aramark from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Aramark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aramark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.58.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

