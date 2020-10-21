Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $296.20 and last traded at $282.90, with a volume of 3609 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $288.22.

The construction company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.40. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.44 EPS. Lennox International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.52%.

LII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Lennox International from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lennox International from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $257.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $208.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.50.

In other Lennox International news, COO Gary S. Bedard sold 940 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total transaction of $258,838.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 18,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 5,575 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.12, for a total value of $1,505,919.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,505,810.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,789 shares of company stock worth $5,415,441 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LII. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Lennox International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Lennox International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International during the second quarter worth about $151,000. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $276.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.88.

About Lennox International (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

