Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 411 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,990 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in EOG Resources by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 224,710 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $8,861,000 after purchasing an additional 34,778 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in EOG Resources by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,162,926 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $41,771,000 after acquiring an additional 47,636 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,091 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 10,372.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. 87.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $36.28 on Wednesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $89.54. The firm has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 59.48, a PEG ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.81.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy exploration company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company’s revenue was down 76.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

