Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 728 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 954.5% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 104.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 59.5% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRU. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.10.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $370,926.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,932,099.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $66.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.55 and a 200-day moving average of $62.65. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.62 and a 1 year high of $97.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.69.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $13.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.85 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

