Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,338 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,477 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in T. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in AT&T by 102.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,589,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,524,000 after buying an additional 25,658,276 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 6,014.1% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,833,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 4,754,142 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in AT&T by 14.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,901,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $843,455,000 after buying an additional 3,606,476 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in AT&T by 192.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,411,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,594,000 after buying an additional 3,560,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.7% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 200,968,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,075,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,127 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $26.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

T has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 24th. KeyCorp downgraded AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.46.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

