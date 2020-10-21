Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 96.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at about $69,000.

VXUS opened at $53.51 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $36.42 and a 1-year high of $56.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were paid a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%.

