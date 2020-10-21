Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,436 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 143,590 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth about $1,288,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth about $11,877,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 9,571 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $37.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.38. The stock has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.72, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.43. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1-year low of $33.88 and a 1-year high of $64.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.36 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.19.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

