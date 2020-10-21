DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 1,105 Shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its stake in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WORK. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its stake in Slack Technologies by 20.7% in the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 8,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Slack Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slack Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 141.9% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 12,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 31.5% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Graham Smith sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,707,328. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $49,005.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,132.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 444,353 shares of company stock valued at $13,171,106. 26.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WORK opened at $30.81 on Wednesday. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $40.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.63 and a 200 day moving average of $29.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of -53.12 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The firm had revenue of $215.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WORK. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Slack Technologies from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Slack Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Slack Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Slack Technologies in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Slack Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

About Slack Technologies

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

