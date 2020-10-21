IBM Retirement Fund Purchases 2,070 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 39.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Evergy were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 34,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 31,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Evergy by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

EVRG opened at $55.52 on Wednesday. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.01 and a 12-month high of $76.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.25.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. Evergy had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.90%.

EVRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Evergy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

