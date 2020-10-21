IBM Retirement Fund Purchases 1,142 Shares of Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J)

IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) by 39.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,642,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering during the 3rd quarter valued at about $634,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 41,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Jacobs Engineering from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jacobs Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

In related news, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $315,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,103 shares in the company, valued at $2,531,518.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

J opened at $97.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.07. Jacobs Engineering has a twelve month low of $59.29 and a twelve month high of $104.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.89.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Jacobs Engineering had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Jacobs Engineering’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.05%.

Jacobs Engineering Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

