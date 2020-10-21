IBM Retirement Fund Acquires 657 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in MongoDB by 201.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MongoDB alerts:

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 2,201 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.50, for a total value of $454,506.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 43,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,943,515. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,667 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.12, for a total transaction of $391,945.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,213,466.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 315,882 shares of company stock valued at $75,789,673 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MDB shares. ValuEngine raised shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.14.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $256.68 on Wednesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.81 and a 1 year high of $273.01. The stock has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.98 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $233.24 and a 200 day moving average of $206.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.37.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $138.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.83 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 156.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Article: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.