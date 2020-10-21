IBM Retirement Fund Grows Stake in Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN)

IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) by 39.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Qiagen by 3.1% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 16,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Qiagen by 2.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Qiagen by 7.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:QGEN opened at $52.08 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,736.00, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.32. Qiagen NV has a one year low of $27.76 and a one year high of $55.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $443.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.80 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Qiagen NV will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Warburg Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Qiagen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.32 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Qiagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qiagen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.72.

Qiagen Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

