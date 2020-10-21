IBM Retirement Fund Buys 1,169 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in M&T Bank by 151.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,533,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,467,000 after buying an additional 923,381 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,687,000. London Co. of Virginia raised its position in M&T Bank by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 945,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,269,000 after purchasing an additional 193,822 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. raised its position in M&T Bank by 165.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 265,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,456,000 after purchasing an additional 165,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in M&T Bank by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 484,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,363,000 after purchasing an additional 154,625 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $89,694.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 904 shares in the company, valued at $91,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on MTB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $148.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.73.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $99.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.20. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $85.09 and a 52-week high of $174.00.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 10.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

