1,984 Shares in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Bought by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,984 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Generac by 1,240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Generac during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Generac by 158.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Generac during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Generac during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $211.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.97, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $190.97 and its 200 day moving average is $141.68. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.50 and a 1 year high of $215.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $546.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.86 million. Generac had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.25%. Generac’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.53.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total value of $946,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 664,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,720,704.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

