IBM Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 531,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,838,000 after purchasing an additional 165,059 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 89,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 21,293 shares during the period. National Investment Services of America LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,172,000. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

ELAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Argus raised their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Cleveland Research downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.39.

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey bought 9,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.20 per share, with a total value of $250,996.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,019.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Art A. Garcia bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.76 per share, with a total value of $49,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,201.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 38,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,021,586. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $31.21 on Wednesday. Elanco Animal Health has a 1 year low of $15.17 and a 1 year high of $34.09. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.84, a PEG ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.38.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $586.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.84 million. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. As a group, research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

