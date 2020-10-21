IBM Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,439 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of ABIOMED by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABIOMED during the 3rd quarter worth about $766,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of ABIOMED by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of ABIOMED by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,796 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ABIOMED by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 81,658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,624,000 after acquiring an additional 34,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

ABMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on ABIOMED from $335.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub cut ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. OTR Global raised ABIOMED to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ABIOMED from $152.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.40.

In other news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.99, for a total transaction of $233,992.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,579,242.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.12, for a total value of $30,912,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 102,750 shares of company stock valued at $31,752,813 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABIOMED stock opened at $277.53 on Wednesday. ABIOMED, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $319.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $274.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.98, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.17.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.38. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $164.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

About ABIOMED

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

