Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Acquired by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,372 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Leidos were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 11.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,251,000 after purchasing an additional 36,131 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the first quarter worth about $364,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 13.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 437,308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,079,000 after purchasing an additional 51,244 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leidos stock opened at $86.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.07. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $125.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.31%.

A number of research firms recently commented on LDOS. Evercore ISI began coverage on Leidos in a report on Friday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Leidos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.46.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

