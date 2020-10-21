IBM Retirement Fund Acquires 492 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 492 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 24,871 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 9,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 3,128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $575,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $722,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,485.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $232.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $231.90 and a 200-day moving average of $216.98. The company has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Ulta Beauty Inc has a one year low of $124.05 and a one year high of $304.65.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ULTA. BidaskClub raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $268.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $269.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.07.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.