IBM Retirement Fund Purchases 2,370 Shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD)

IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in TD Ameritrade were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in TD Ameritrade by 2.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 52,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in TD Ameritrade in the first quarter worth $1,160,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in TD Ameritrade by 239.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 157,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,449,000 after acquiring an additional 110,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in TD Ameritrade by 49.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 980,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,979,000 after acquiring an additional 326,320 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in TD Ameritrade in the first quarter worth $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AMTD. Citigroup raised their price objective on TD Ameritrade from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub raised TD Ameritrade from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on TD Ameritrade from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research raised TD Ameritrade from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on TD Ameritrade from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.09.

NASDAQ AMTD opened at $39.97 on Wednesday. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a one year low of $27.70 and a one year high of $53.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.05 and a 200 day moving average of $37.84. The company has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.24. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 32.88%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TD Ameritrade

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

