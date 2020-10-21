IBM Retirement Fund Buys 558 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,988 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Waters were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Waters during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Waters by 14.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 518 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Waters during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Waters by 821.9% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 885 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Waters news, SVP Michael C. Harrington sold 24,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $5,260,200.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,404.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Oconnell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.30, for a total transaction of $6,399,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,595 shares in the company, valued at $12,285,013.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,381 shares of company stock worth $14,280,481. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WAT. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.22.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $213.08 on Wednesday. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $154.39 and a 52 week high of $245.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $202.26 and its 200 day moving average is $198.86. The company has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.94.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $519.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.41 million. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

