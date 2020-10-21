IBM Retirement Fund Purchases 3,409 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 26.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,525,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,308,000 after buying an additional 127,626 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,947,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,080,000 after buying an additional 640,956 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,629,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,285,000 after buying an additional 1,330,486 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 6,626,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,401,000 after buying an additional 1,342,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 6,606,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,009,000 after purchasing an additional 687,468 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALLY. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “fair value” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $23.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.63.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $28.43 on Wednesday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $33.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.47.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.53. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 20.43%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

