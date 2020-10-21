IBM Retirement Fund Has $406,000 Stake in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI)

IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,408 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 146.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000.

VICI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Nomura raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.89.

In other news, COO John W. R. Payne purchased 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.63 per share, for a total transaction of $198,996.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,511,243. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director James R. Abrahamson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.79 per share, for a total transaction of $123,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,250,535.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VICI opened at $23.27 on Wednesday. VICI Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 99.57 and a quick ratio of 99.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.70.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. VICI Properties had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $257.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 89.19%.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

