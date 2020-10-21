IBM Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,393 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 27,041 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 385.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 80,313 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 63,760 shares during the period. AXA acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth about $5,224,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 7,441.5% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 157,692 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 155,601 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 24.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 148,061 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $8,331,000 after acquiring an additional 28,902 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.94, for a total transaction of $65,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,642.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on EXPE. Truist raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $138.00 to $143.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group lowered Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.11.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $92.96 on Wednesday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.76 and a twelve month high of $139.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.65.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The online travel company reported ($4.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.76) by ($0.66). Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 17.09%. The company had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

