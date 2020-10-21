IBM Retirement Fund Grows Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,120,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,317,000 after buying an additional 31,215 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,233,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 208.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after buying an additional 19,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $294.83 on Wednesday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $150.06 and a 52-week high of $300.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $266.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.30.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.97 million. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $302.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $309.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.00.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 25,303 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.43, for a total transaction of $7,272,841.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,830,450.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bill Burns sold 5,371 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.67, for a total value of $1,582,672.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,701.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,174 shares of company stock valued at $10,987,914. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

