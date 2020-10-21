Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Purchased by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,379 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Godaddy were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Godaddy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 54,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Godaddy by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Godaddy by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Godaddy by 272.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Godaddy by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Godaddy from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Godaddy in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Godaddy in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Godaddy in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Godaddy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.20.

NYSE GDDY opened at $77.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.86. Godaddy Inc has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $89.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.42, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.91.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($4.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($4.23). Godaddy had a positive return on equity of 50.04% and a negative net margin of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $806.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.91 million. Equities analysts forecast that Godaddy Inc will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nima Kelly sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $380,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 113,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,895,004.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total value of $3,090,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,408,671.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,104 shares of company stock worth $5,686,970 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

