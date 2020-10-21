IBM Retirement Fund Grows Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 39.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 40.0% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,150,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,477,000 after acquiring an additional 900,744 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 35.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,932,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,225,000 after purchasing an additional 510,954 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.2% in the second quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,600,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,236,000 after purchasing an additional 33,897 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 44.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,238,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,812,000 after purchasing an additional 383,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 17.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,237,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,619,000 after purchasing an additional 185,124 shares during the last quarter. 64.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

ABC opened at $97.99 on Wednesday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $72.06 and a twelve month high of $106.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.88. The company has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.53.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $45.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.71 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 46.04%. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.80.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 5,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $535,250.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,416.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.38, for a total transaction of $320,167.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,145.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,053 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.