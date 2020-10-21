Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) Shares Bought by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Alliant Energy by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 12,275 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alliant Energy by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,716 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Alliant Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,079,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,638,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Alliant Energy by 689.9% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 26,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 23,250 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Alliant Energy by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 159,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,619,000 after purchasing an additional 26,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays cut Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.20.

LNT opened at $55.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.86. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $37.66 and a 1-year high of $60.28.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $763.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.48 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. Alliant Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.76%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.