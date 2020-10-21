Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $5,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Entergy by 26.8% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 33,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 7,156 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 12,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 5.4% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 884,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,194,000 after buying an additional 45,584 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the third quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 28,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.
Entergy stock opened at $106.22 on Wednesday. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $75.19 and a 52 week high of $135.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.51.
ETR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Entergy from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Entergy from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Entergy from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Entergy from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.07.
Entergy Company Profile
Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.
