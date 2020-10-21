Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $5,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Entergy by 26.8% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 33,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 7,156 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 12,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 5.4% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 884,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,194,000 after buying an additional 45,584 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the third quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 28,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy stock opened at $106.22 on Wednesday. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $75.19 and a 52 week high of $135.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.51.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

ETR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Entergy from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Entergy from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Entergy from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Entergy from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.07.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.