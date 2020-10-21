AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Shares Acquired by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian increased its stake in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in AngioDynamics were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 4.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 299,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 13,707 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,928 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 666,586 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,039,000 after acquiring an additional 140,286 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,716,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,907,000 after acquiring an additional 188,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 37,535.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 138,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 137,756 shares during the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ANGO shares. BidaskClub raised shares of AngioDynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Wednesday, September 30th.

In related news, CEO James C. Clemmer acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.26 per share, for a total transaction of $330,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 343,319 shares in the company, valued at $2,835,814.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ANGO opened at $11.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $419.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.50. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $17.24.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $70.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.10 million. AngioDynamics had a positive return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 62.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AngioDynamics Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

