6 Meridian Takes $169,000 Position in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE)

6 Meridian bought a new stake in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. 6 Meridian owned 0.08% of Park Aerospace at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 36,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 101,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 22,928 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 10,494 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 60,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 13,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Park Aerospace alerts:

Shares of NYSE PKE opened at $11.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $227.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.76. Park Aerospace Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.14 and a 52 week high of $18.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%.

Park Aerospace Company Profile

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Park Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.