10,630 Shares in Pilgrim's Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Bought by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim's Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim's Pride in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim's Pride in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Pilgrim's Pride by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pilgrim's Pride by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim's Pride in the 2nd quarter worth $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pilgrim's Pride from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Pilgrim's Pride from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pilgrim's Pride from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays downgraded shares of Pilgrim's Pride from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pilgrim's Pride from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

NASDAQ:PPC opened at $16.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.53. Pilgrim's Pride Co. has a twelve month low of $14.06 and a twelve month high of $33.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.93.

Pilgrim's Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Pilgrim's Pride had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pilgrim's Pride Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company offers fresh chicken and pork products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chickens; frozen whole chickens; breast fillets; pork cuts; added value pork and pork ribs; mini breast fillets; and prepackaged case-ready chickens, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

