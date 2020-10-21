6 Meridian Makes New $165,000 Investment in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

6 Meridian bought a new position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KN. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Knowles by 1,302.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,097,124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,880 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knowles in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,131,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Knowles by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,982,832 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,518,000 after buying an additional 850,466 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Knowles by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,188,914 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,143,000 after buying an additional 630,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Knowles in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,096,000. 99.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Knowles alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Knowles from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Knowles from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Knowles presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Shares of Knowles stock opened at $16.15 on Wednesday. Knowles Co. has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $22.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.27 and its 200 day moving average is $15.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.00, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.27.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Knowles had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Knowles Co. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Donald Macleod purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.09 per share, for a total transaction of $150,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 100,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,284.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, automotive, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN).

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.