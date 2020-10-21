Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Receives Buy Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $175.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 16.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TXN. Cascend Securities boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Texas Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. 140166 boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.76.

TXN stock opened at $150.83 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $93.09 and a 1-year high of $155.88. The firm has a market cap of $138.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.15 and its 200-day moving average is $128.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Bing Xie sold 53,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $7,043,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,962,488.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $5,540,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 89,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,400,864.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 236,495 shares of company stock valued at $31,419,345. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $893,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,262,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,190,000 after purchasing an additional 251,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

