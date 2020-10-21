18,408 Shares in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Bought by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,408 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CNX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,821,000 after purchasing an additional 752,984 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 237.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,515 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 7,398 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 775,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 25,623 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 393,451 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 36,252 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 460,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 107,792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNX opened at $10.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.55. CNX Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $14.19.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 39.32% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $148.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 75.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

CNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CNX Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.30.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

