Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) Holdings Lifted by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,404 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,562 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.05% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 6.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,854 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 11,838 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 99,250 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,994 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $19.78 on Wednesday. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc has a 52 week low of $11.19 and a 52 week high of $25.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.92 million, a PE ratio of -1,978.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 0.17% and a net margin of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $78.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.87 million. On average, research analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 7,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $146,989.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,795.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on COLL shares. BWS Financial started coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

