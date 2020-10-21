IBM Retirement Fund Purchases 31 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 39.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 109 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in NVR were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVR. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the first quarter worth about $26,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in NVR by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in NVR during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in NVR by 1,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in NVR by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 28 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVR alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 2,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,900.00, for a total value of $7,936,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,226,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR opened at $4,399.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4,133.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,540.07. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $2,043.01 and a one year high of $4,530.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 5.80. The stock has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.09.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The construction company reported $65.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $59.89 by $5.22. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 33.66% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $56.11 EPS. Analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 223.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NVR from $4,650.00 to $5,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NVR from $3,550.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,128.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. NVR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,488.25.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.