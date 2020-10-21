IBM Retirement Fund Has $448,000 Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 40.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,286 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 152.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 246.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TYL. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer cut shares of Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $342.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $423.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $346.64.

TYL stock opened at $396.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 85.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $352.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $344.37. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.00 and a 52 week high of $404.23.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $271.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.40 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 16.96%. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.28, for a total transaction of $5,556,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 152,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,077,580.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.18, for a total value of $3,381,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 146,105 shares in the company, valued at $49,409,788.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,500 shares of company stock valued at $11,600,780. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

