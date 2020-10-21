JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $82.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the coffee company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Starbucks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Starbucks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Cowen raised Starbucks from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.08.

Get Starbucks alerts:

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $88.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.47 billion, a PE ratio of 79.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $94.13.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $360,442.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $9,707,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,764 shares of company stock valued at $13,404,656. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 18.3% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 10,534 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 56.1% in the third quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 22,264 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 8,001 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 55,826 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,797,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 49,024 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 15,630 shares during the period. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,665 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,353,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.