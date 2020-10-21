IBM Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Catalent were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTLT. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Catalent by 133.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Catalent by 646.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Catalent by 51.0% during the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Catalent during the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the second quarter worth about $175,000.

Get Catalent alerts:

In other Catalent news, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 182,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $15,673,688.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $2,162,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 233,433 shares of company stock worth $20,304,879. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $93.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.65. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $96.38. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.93, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.58.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $947.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTLT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Catalent from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Catalent from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Catalent from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.78.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.