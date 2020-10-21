IBM Retirement Fund Buys New Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 21.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 19,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 174.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 27,239 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 7.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 183,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,605,000 after purchasing an additional 57,500 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at $325,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Stanley B. Humphries sold 862,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $69,101,992.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,426.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stanley B. Humphries sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.92, for a total transaction of $112,209.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,538,725.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,902,757 shares of company stock worth $153,441,840 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group stock opened at $98.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $112.49. The company has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of -50.22 and a beta of 1.21.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $768.35 million during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%.

Z has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Zillow Group from $83.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Standpoint Research cut Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Zillow Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.75.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

