Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Purchased by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 39.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GPC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 374.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Genuine Parts by 135.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 293.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPC opened at $101.85 on Wednesday. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $49.68 and a 1 year high of $108.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of -75.44, a PEG ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.39. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.54%.

GPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $84.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

