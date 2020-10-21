6 Meridian Purchases Shares of 18,697 Spok Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPOK)

6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Spok Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPOK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,697 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000. 6 Meridian owned approximately 0.10% of Spok as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Spok during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Spok by 28.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,599 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Spok by 19.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,046 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Spok during the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Spok by 121.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,805 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 9,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Spok news, CFO Michael W. Wallace purchased 3,000 shares of Spok stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $30,180.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,165 shares in the company, valued at $363,819.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian Oreilly purchased 5,000 shares of Spok stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.04 per share, for a total transaction of $50,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 71,461 shares in the company, valued at $717,468.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 29,822 shares of company stock worth $310,509. Company insiders own 7.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Spok from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th.

SPOK opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $178.12 million, a P/E ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.14. Spok Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $13.01.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.74 million for the quarter. Spok had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 7.64%.

Spok Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides various communications solutions to healthcare, government, and other enterprises in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company provides one-way messaging, including numeric messaging services, which enable subscribers to receive messages comprising numbers, such as phone numbers; and alphanumeric messages, including numbers and letters that enable subscribers to receive text messages.

