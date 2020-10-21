2,124 Shares in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Purchased by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian bought a new position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of The Progressive by 31.1% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of The Progressive by 0.6% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 19,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of The Progressive by 3.0% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of The Progressive by 5.0% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Progressive by 5.4% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PGR stock opened at $94.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.32. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $62.18 and a 52-week high of $102.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $3,204,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,227,511.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total transaction of $276,389.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,271,149.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,636 shares of company stock valued at $7,699,979. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PGR. Raymond James raised their target price on The Progressive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Progressive from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised The Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Benchmark cut The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Argus cut The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.92.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

